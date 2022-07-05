Jay-Z, Meek, Yo Gotti, Lil Uzi And A Gang Of Rappers Attend White Party

What’s so special about White Parties? I am just asking the question. Michael Rubin, the billionaire that helped Meek Mill a lot, had a massive party in the Hamptons for The 4th of July. I mean everybody was there. Here’s a partial list of the notables. Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Fat Joe, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and that’s just the men. Beyonce was there too! Kendall Jenner, James Harden, Robert Kraft, Joel Embiid, Ryan Seacrest, Draymond Green and several others too. It was pretty jarring to see since I thought the Hamptons was played out. I was wrong.
There were several performances as well.
Check this video for that:
More performances courtesy of Kodak Lens aka Lenny S.
I find it interesting that “high society” is really changing colors. I find that pretty cool, even though there still seem to be a growing number of have-nots. Could be me.
You might remember Michael Rubin as the dude that Meek lost a bet to and had to do this: