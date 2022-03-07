Jay Z Negotiated To Save Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show?

Last month, on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13), Hip-Hop changed the world — again! So, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dog, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar, came together and created a historic event. However, this epic situation would not have happened if it were not for Jay Z. In fact, he shrewdly negotiated to save the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime show.

Often, America is hateful. Usually, to its minorities, the United States degrades and diminishes. While, it celebrates certain cultural aspects, it categorically villainizes others. However, Hov refused to deliver an assimilated aesthetic.

Of course, the National Football League allegedly was working to censor Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg. Furthermore, it is reported that both lyricism and different cultural components were facing bold restrictions. Be that as it may, Jigga was not going to allow any shenanigans to take place.

So, between Snoop’s C-walking on center stage, in Crip colors and K-Dot lyrically explaining why “we hate po po,” the NFL was supposedly growing more anxious. Thus, Mr. Carter stepped forward and saved the day.

It is important to realize that, Jay’s Roc Nation is working in with the NFL. Accordingly, Roc Nation serves as an “entertainment and social justice partner.” These duties definitely include assisting with the halftime show. At the same time, J-Hova was still willing to sacrifice this professional relationship.

The Plan

As a result of unfounded fears, before the performance, the NFL appears to have been contemplating some sort of creative sanctions. However, Jay Z — who was physically in attendance — was not having it. So, the astute businessman extended an ultimatum that could not be ignored.

To combat any push back, the threat to end his partnership worked brilliantly. Recently, Snoop Dog sat down with Elliott Wilson of TIDAL. The legendary lyricist speaks on how the astute businessman effectively saved the super bowl halftime show.

The Reaction

A reminiscent Snoop recalls the circumstances. He explains how Iceberg Slim remained calm and delivered. “So then [JAY-Z] came down, and soon as he came in he hugged me. We hug each other tight. It was as if we won a championship,” he offers.

“Like, you know when you’re genuinely happy for each other? People don’t understand, me and him are the ones. He’s the one on the East. I’m the one from the West, he states before adding, “We love each other. Like, not secretly, like publicly, we love each other.”

Simply put, Jay is a man of his word. “It is what it is, so it’s like for him to go to bat for us and tell the NFL, ‘F*ck that. They perform or I quit,’ that was the most gangster s### out of everything. Then with attire and kneeling and all this … you can’t wear your gangbang s###? JAY-Z hit me like, ‘Wear what the f*ck you want to wear. Peace to the Gods.’”