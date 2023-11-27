Could JID Be Metro Boomin’s Next Partner In Crime?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin is about to become an honorary member of Dreamville.

Following Metro Boomin’s collaborative projects with artists such as 21 Savage and Offset, the producer is rumored to be working on an album with JID.

It appears the speculation about the joint album was actually initiated by Metro Boomin on his recent Instagram Story post. “Always a good day when you got new @jidsv in the messages,” Metro wrote on a screenshot of a message thread with JID.

He didn’t stop there, though. It also appears he and Zaytoven may have a collaboration of some sort on the way, as well. “Always a good day when you got mail from @zaytoven,” Metro wrote. It’s worth noting that Metro appears to have sent at least four beats Zaytoven’s way judging by the exchange in their text thread.

While there’s currently no timeline on when JID and Metro will be rolling out their new material, fans are already clamoring for the collaboration in Twitter (X). One user wrote, “I need it before the end of the year, man,” while another user added “March 2024 you heard it here first.”

Check out the brief exchange between the pair below.