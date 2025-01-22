Jim Jones Uses Tracy Morgan’s Walmart Lawsuit As Metaphor To Defend Drake’s UMG Legal Move

Jim Jones supports Drake’s lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track because he says it’s about a bag and not a rap beef.

Jim Jones has revealed his opinion on why Drake is justified in his lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track.

In a recent interview on the “Broke N’ Frontin Podcast,” Jim Jones shared his thoughts on Drake’s latest legal action against UMG, urging fans and critics alike to embrace the move as a groundbreaking moment for the culture.

Drawing an unexpected comparison to Tracy Morgan’s high-profile lawsuit against Walmart, Jones argued that people should be just as supportive of Drake’s legal fight, given the potential payout. Jones began by addressing the skepticism surrounding Drake’s street cred or reputation taking a hit due to the lawsuit.

“Man, how many n*ggas in the hood you know got lawsuits?” Jones questioned rhetorically. When pressed about the circumstances being different, Jones doubled down on his statement, adding, “He’s in a different realm, n*gga, that’s his hood.”

He quickly pivoted to emphasize the scale of the situation, explaining how the lawsuit was much bigger than rap beef or the culture’s feelings about how they are supposed to be handled. “You think about a bag or you think about a rap beef that’s imaginary to the people,” he said speaking about Drake and Kendrick’s rap beef last year. “These n*ggas are playing on the highest level of f*cking entertainment. A billion-dollar game. Now if he could catch a billion-dollar gain in the midst of a rap beef, are you sh*ttn’ me? Are you kidding me?”

As Jones continued, he spoke with conviction in his explanation of why Drake’s rep shouldn’t be in question, because he’s not necessarily snitching on anyone—or directly suing Kendrick.

“Bro, he’s not snitching on nobody,” he said. “He’s catching a lawsuit…Let’s just get this together. He’s not in a court of law suing Kendrick Lamar, which everybody seems to think this lawsuit is about. He sued UMG, the biggest company that has the biggest bag, n*gga.

He added, “You think I ain’t gonna sue Amazon if I get a chance to? We suing everybody, n*gga. Any one of them companies I get a chance to play at that level to sue for billions, I’m going for it, n*gga. Are you crazy?”

Jim Jones defends Drake suing UMG and says people should be happy for Drake like they were for Tracy Morgan when he caught the bag from Walmart.



(🎥 Broke N' Frontin Podcast/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/JQLSEsyUpC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 22, 2025

To be specific, Jones was referencing Morgan’s lawsuit filed against the retail giant after a Walmart tractor-trailer crashed into the comedian’s limousine van on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2014. The stakes in Morgan’s lawsuit, which was settled for an undisclosed amount in 2015, were far higher than Drake’s, considering his friend died and he sustained multiple injuries. However, it is believed that the settlement Morgan received was substantial and allowed him to cover his losses.

No matter the case, Jones is apart of a small minority who believe Drake’s lawsuit seeks to fight for the greater good, rather than threaten the integrity of Hip-Hop. Former Slaughterhouse Gang MC Joe Budden described Drake’s lawsuit as a disgrace to Hip-Hop culture and predicting it could spell the end of the Canadian rapper’s career. Wiz Khalifa told Shannon Sharpe he wasn’t surprised by the lawsuit, which he told the former NFL star “sound like a Drake move to me.”

Watch the full clip from the podcast in the post above.