Joe Budden Rips Megan Thee Stallion: You’re Not A Superstar!

To their respective worlds, people are responsible for providing definition. So, within the realm of Hip-Hop, it is crucial that the culture’s inherent integrity remains intact. Be that as it may, Joe Budden goes and rips Megan Thee Stallion. In fact, the New Jersey narrator addresses and candidly informs Hot Girl Meg, “You’re not a superstar…”

Moreover, during a recent episode of The Joe Budden podcast, the emerging entrepreneur starts to stipulate what traits a superstar should organically wield. As a matter of fact, the JBP host readily offers his perspective. “You’re not a superstar if you can’t sell an album,” dictates the former Slaughter House MC.

Additionally, the purveyor of “Pump it Up,” insists, “What the f### are we talking about right now.” Nonetheless, the media personality then mentions, “What stops her from being a superstar if we’re taking out sales? She ain’t sold s###. Got every brand deal in the world, but also has all the backing from mad different people. She’s got a lot going on,” he attests.

Although, the musical contributions from the Houston Hottie already earns her platinum plaques, Mr. Budden refutes her proven success. In addition, he includes, “Y’all are just mixing rules up. You still got to know how to sell a f*cking album. When Adele come out, you gotta move. When n*ggas come out, you gotta move. When a superstar comes out, you mortal, mere minion n*ggas have to move. Nobody does that for Lil Nas X, nobody does that for the seven Meg Thee Stallion releases that dropped over the past two years. What are we saying?”

Ultimately, does Joe Budden pose valid points; or, is he merely projecting unfulfilled angst?