Joe Budden Thinks Drake May Have Lost His “Timestamps” Series Writing Team 

Joe Budden believes Drake didn’t resurrect his iconic “timestamp” series during his beef with Kendrick Lamar because he might have lost access to the writing team he created the songs with.
The series, which includes “4 PM in Calabasas” and “7 AM on Bridle Path,” is said to feature some of Drake’s best rapping. However, while K. Dot released a “6:16 in LA” diss, Drake didn’t drop a track from the series.
During the latest episode of his podcast, which arrived hot on the heels of the recent alleged reference track leaks, Joe Budden discussed how far back they go.
“I still think that I haven’t heard timestamp Drake in quite a long time. It does beg the question, why is that now?” Budden said.
His co-hosts suggested that Drake might have lost the writing team he worked with to create the series.
“If you looking at it through that lens, it looks like somebody that was important in them sessions is not there anymore and we not getting that. Why would you fail to get in that bag going against Kendrick? It just don’t make sense,” Budden continued.
“And now, he’s teasing his next project, he took a picture with Gordo,” he added. “So, that says we getting that same Honestly, Nevermind, feel maybe, right?”
Drake has worked on multiple songs with producer and longtime friend Gordo. They teamed up for two tracks on For All The Dogs last year, following their six songs on Honestly Nevermind in 2022.