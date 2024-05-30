Joe Budden Thinks Drake May Have Lost His “Timestamps” Series Writing Team 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden speculated that Drake might have lost access to the team that created his iconic “timestamps” series.

Joe Budden believes Drake didn’t resurrect his iconic “timestamp” series during his beef with Kendrick Lamar because he might have lost access to the writing team he created the songs with.

The series, which includes “4 PM in Calabasas” and “7 AM on Bridle Path,” is said to feature some of Drake’s best rapping. However, while K. Dot released a “6:16 in LA” diss, Drake didn’t drop a track from the series.

During the latest episode of his podcast, which arrived hot on the heels of the recent alleged reference track leaks, Joe Budden discussed how far back they go.

“I still think that I haven’t heard timestamp Drake in quite a long time. It does beg the question, why is that now?” Budden said.

His co-hosts suggested that Drake might have lost the writing team he worked with to create the series.

“If you looking at it through that lens, it looks like somebody that was important in them sessions is not there anymore and we not getting that. Why would you fail to get in that bag going against Kendrick? It just don’t make sense,” Budden continued.

“And now, he’s teasing his next project, he took a picture with Gordo,” he added. “So, that says we getting that same Honestly, Nevermind, feel maybe, right?”

Joe Budden really knows ball. He said Drake’s audience went from women to red pillers. I said the same thing a few years ago! pic.twitter.com/AfGcGf25nK — KENNY BEAR (@rapdose) May 30, 2024

Drake has worked on multiple songs with producer and longtime friend Gordo. They teamed up for two tracks on For All The Dogs last year, following their six songs on Honestly Nevermind in 2022.