Joey Badass & Serayah Seemingly Expecting First Child 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah sparked pregnancy rumors after the actress hinted at expecting during her runway appearance at New York Fashion Week.

Joey Bada$$ and his girlfriend Serayah are seemingly expanding their family after the actress and singer made a surprising revelation during New York Fashion Week, seemingly hinting at her pregnancy.

Serayah walked the runway at the lingerie brand AdoreMe’s runway show wearing a bright red matching set and fluffy white robe while proudly displaying her growing belly, prompting fans to speculate the couple is expecting a baby.

Serayah & Joey Badass are pregnant🥹🥰 pic.twitter.com/rkPwJbRABl — Angelique Beckford (@AngieBontheBeat) February 6, 2025

Congrats to Serayah and Joey Bada$$ on expecting their first child together! Serayah’s beautiful baby bump made its debut on the Adore Me runway at #NYFW. We wish the couple a safe and happy pregnancy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RdSANM8Oit — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 6, 2025

The moment quickly went viral, with social media buzzing about her potential journey into motherhood. While neither Joey Bada$$ nor Serayah have confirmed the news, her runway appearance has sparked considerable excitement.

Rumors of a romance between Joey Bada$$ and Serayah began in February 2023 when the Brooklyn rapper shared a photo of himself and the Empire star cozying up during a restaurant date.

They confirmed their relationship that June, with Joey Bada$$ whisking Serayah off for a romantic vacation to celebrate her birthday.

Joey shared some of their trip memories on Instagram while honoring his girlfriend.

“Happy birthday my love,” he captioned the clip. Serayah responded in his comment section replying, “Thank you mi amor.”

Whispers of trouble in their relationship began circulating after a video of the couple arguing surfaced online last March.

The video of Serayah crying provided little context. The couple was engaged in a conversation when she broke down in tears. Joey was seen consoling her in the footage.

Despite the breakup rumors, Joey Bada$$ responded by posting loved-up photos on social media.

“TMZ all in our business they don’t even know the facts,” Joey wrote in the caption. “They don’t see the s### we witness only what the cameras catch.”