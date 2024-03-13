Joey Bada$$ Responds To Paparazzi Video Capturing His Girlfriend Serayah In Tears

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ downplayed recently released footage of his girlfriend Serayah crying during an conversation with him.

Joey Bada$$ was well aware of the paparazzi publicizing an emotional moment between him and his girlfriend Serayah. The actor/rapper shared several photos of the couple in a good mood via Instagram on Tuesday (March 12). Joey created the post in response to a gossip outlet publishing invasive footage of Serayah shedding tears with him.

“TMZ all in our business they don’t even know the facts, they don’t see the s### we witness only what the cameras catch,” Joey wrote in the caption.

The video of Serayah crying provided little context. The couple was engaged in a conversation when she broke down in tears. Joey was seen consoling her in the footage.

Joey and Serayah remained a couple with a connection to 50 Cent. The two each had roles in 50 Cent’s television empire at STARZ. Joey played Unique in Power Book III: Raising Kanan while Serayah portrayed Lori in BMF.

Last year, Joey spoke to AllHipHop about bringing authenticity to his role in the Power franchise.

“I was always fascinated with the ’90s era,” he said. “I identify it with the golden era of Hip-Hop. Being from New York, being from Brooklyn specifically, I wasn’t an adult at the time or even a teenager. But I feel like I experienced a lot of the people that were connected to that time. A lot of that influence has leaked onto me, and I picked that up. My artistic expression is aligned with the time. When it came to that, there was an aspect of it that I was able to naturally bring forth.”

Joey’s role in Raising Kanan bolstered his acting career, which included a brief stint playing Inspectah Deck in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Joey also appeared in the critically acclaimed series Mr. Robot and the short film Two Distant Strangers.