“Jonathan Majors Tweet” Gets Tiffany Haddish Dragged By The Roots

OK, I guess we are in a space where people can’t say anything. Like, even when you are saying nothing, you are getting dragged Reginald Denny style. So, there was a new report after the reports that there are more women coming after the alleged New York assault. Well, there was a counter narrative put out by Majors’ team showing the alleged victim partying and other things. Their argument is that she was out there having fun and not being mentally messed up by the infraction. Well?
Her partying does not mean she was not assaulted. I do not get why people cannot simply let the process LEGALLY work its way out. Why not let the justice system work? Tiffany Haddish and most others have no reason to comment, because none of us know what is what at the moment. BUT, if you are going to imply support of the alleged abuser, you are going to have to suffer the repercussions and that is exactly what is happening now.
So, they are eating her UP! ON EVERY LEVEL!
Somebody dug up “Rihanna’s Revenge!”
Anyway, you get the point!
Just say nothing!