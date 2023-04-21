“Jonathan Majors Tweet” Gets Tiffany Haddish Dragged By The Roots

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish is getting torn digital limb from digital limb because she appeared to support accused abuser Jonathan Majors.

OK, I guess we are in a space where people can’t say anything. Like, even when you are saying nothing, you are getting dragged Reginald Denny style. So, there was a new report after the reports that there are more women coming after the alleged New York assault. Well, there was a counter narrative put out by Majors’ team showing the alleged victim partying and other things. Their argument is that she was out there having fun and not being mentally messed up by the infraction. Well?

Her partying does not mean she was not assaulted. I do not get why people cannot simply let the process LEGALLY work its way out. Why not let the justice system work? Tiffany Haddish and most others have no reason to comment, because none of us know what is what at the moment. BUT, if you are going to imply support of the alleged abuser, you are going to have to suffer the repercussions and that is exactly what is happening now.

So, they are eating her UP! ON EVERY LEVEL!

Tiffany Haddish is a mess.



Let’s not forget she and her friends bullied a Black woman doctor into a suicide attempt because she was trying to give them factual information about COVID. pic.twitter.com/SNxWfaOsYz — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 20, 2023

Nah, my good sis. You said what you said. Stand in it. @TiffanyHaddish pic.twitter.com/4DUClJszj9 — Coy Lil Ray (@StacksBreadup) April 20, 2023

Somebody dug up “Rihanna’s Revenge!”

I remember seeing this video on YouTube YEARS AGO & it was always so damn gross. & I’m just now finding out that this was Tiffany Haddish in this video mocking Rihanna experiencing abuse… 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/K8SFdMDxCb — Bella Goth ☀️ (@WickedNFine) April 20, 2023

all I know is… if she farted on me, we would’ve been live-tweeting sis’ memorial service I’m so sorry pic.twitter.com/suh2q0Ar9J — Virgo’s Groove (@lovedroughthive) April 20, 2023

tiffany haddish slander up and down my timeline, we love to see it. pic.twitter.com/jrSF3v7ya8 — Liyahᥫ᭡ stands with megan (@MIK3SWIFE) April 20, 2023

Anyway, you get the point!

Just say nothing!