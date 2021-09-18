Joyner Lucas EXPOSES Karen Civil: ‘You Stole 60k From Me’

Joyner Lucas is on the warpath.

The rising hip-hop superstar took to Twitter to accuse blogger Karen Civil of stealing money from him. According to the Boston-area native, Civil — who gained national attention when she began campaigning for Hillary Clinton — took $60,000 from him. Joyner Lucas claimed that at the beginning of his career, he paid Civil that money to help him promote his career. But, ultimately, Civil allegedly took the money and ran without giving him any promotion.

This isn’t the first time that Lucas has made these claims against Civil, who bills herself as a “Young Money affiliate.”

Additionally, Lucas isn’t the only rapper who has accused Civil of foul play. Back in 2016, Dipset capo Cam’ron took to Instagram to claim that Civil stole $60,000 from his affiliate, as well. Cam’ron went public with the claim after Civil gave an interview claiming that Cam’ron and Jay-Z were enemies (a claim Cam’ron denies).

“This story Karen is telling is just another one of her lies..she stole 60k from my cousin @darealdukedagod (and we still have all the bank statements if u wanna Pursue this KAREN) and has yet to pay him back,” he said.

In the past, Civil claimed that Joyner Lucas and Cam’ron were “cyberbullying” her. But based on Lucas’s recent tweets, he seems to have a legitimate complaint. Allegedly, too, Civil was run out of New York for stealing so much money from rappers.

Check out Lucas’s tweets below.

My son was on the way and you stole 60k from me before I got in the game @KarenCivil . I hired you as a consultant and below attached was the memo you sent me. I was desperate for help and you knew that. After you was paid you went ghost and didn’t expect me to pop. 😈 here I am pic.twitter.com/4JcBDfYOe7 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) September 18, 2021

After you got the money paid up front, you stopped answering my calls & every time I hit you, you answered the phone with a attitude like I was messing up your day. I sent you hella messages pleading with you to do your job becuz my back was againts the wall. You took advantage — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) September 18, 2021

At this time I was afraid to speak up for myself becuz I didn’t want to get blackballed. I had no idea how this industry Shìt works and I ain’t want you to drag my name thru the mud so out of fear i stayed 🤐 . Until @Mr_Camron spoke up a few years ago on Twitter and then I did — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) September 18, 2021

After I spoke up, you had your peoples hit me directly and you tried to threaten me and then tried to make me write this fake ass apology and make myself look crazy to the public eye. See below attached at @KarenCivil’s text back in 2018 to my business partner. Smh pic.twitter.com/RGOKC5MkdB — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) September 18, 2021

Smh I was broke and down on my last leg bruh. That 60k was literally my last effort to help me get on and you stole that from me when my son was born. The media protects you but wrong is wrong. At this time I had like 5k followers. What you thought I wasn’t gon pop @KarenCivil? pic.twitter.com/ZoHVWgKnTm — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) September 18, 2021

Il never forget the day you went on vacation with my money and then picked up the phone when I called you because you went ghost, and you flat out told me “stop calling me I’m on vacation”.. 🤣 you know how long I been waiting to do this? I been hating you for many years bruh. — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) September 18, 2021

When I created Ross cappicioni, I wanted that to be her first piece of content she worked on. You know what she told me?? Flat out told me “joyner nobody cares about a little white boy being shot”… verbatim @KarenCivil you remember that? — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) September 18, 2021

Then you had some n#### calling my phone tryna set me up after the whole Camron s###. Some n#### named gucci poochie or sum. N#### hit me telling me Ross wanted to work with me and to come to Miami. I later found out from a inside source, that was your mans you sent to set me up — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) September 18, 2021