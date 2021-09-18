Joyner Lucas EXPOSES Karen Civil: ‘You Stole 60k From Me’

Joyner Lucas is on the warpath.
The rising hip-hop superstar took to Twitter to accuse blogger Karen Civil of stealing money from him. According to the Boston-area native, Civil — who gained national attention when she began campaigning for Hillary Clinton — took $60,000 from him. Joyner Lucas claimed that at the beginning of his career, he paid Civil that money to help him promote his career. But, ultimately, Civil allegedly took the money and ran without giving him any promotion.
This isn’t the first time that Lucas has made these claims against Civil, who bills herself as a “Young Money affiliate.”
Additionally, Lucas isn’t the only rapper who has accused Civil of foul play. Back in 2016, Dipset capo Cam’ron took to Instagram to claim that Civil stole $60,000 from his affiliate, as well. Cam’ron went public with the claim after Civil gave an interview claiming that Cam’ron and Jay-Z were enemies (a claim Cam’ron denies).
“This story Karen is telling is just another one of her lies..she stole 60k from my cousin @darealdukedagod (and we still have all the bank statements if u wanna Pursue this KAREN) and has yet to pay him back,” he said.
In the past, Civil claimed that Joyner Lucas and Cam’ron were “cyberbullying” her. But based on Lucas’s recent tweets, he seems to have a legitimate complaint. Allegedly, too, Civil was run out of New York for stealing so much money from rappers.
Check out Lucas’s tweets below.