Judge Mathis Responds To Wild Rumors As He Desperately Tries To Save His Marriage

Judge Mathis blamed himself for neglecting his wife for years after she filed for divorce. The TV judge vowed to win her back.

Judge Greg Mathis felt heartbroken when his wife filed for divorce after nearly 40 years of marriage. Judge Mathis admitted he was struggling with the reality of his situation when questioned about it on Friday (August 30).

“I’m not good,” the longtime TV judge told a paparazzo at the Los Angeles International Airport. “It’s the worst days of my life … I’m not holding up very well.”

Judge Mathis admitted he took his wife for granted for many years, noting how she was never the top priority in his life. He hoped to repair their relationship and convince her to dismiss the divorce.

“We’re still in the same house,” he said. “We’re still maintaining a friendship. And I’m trying to get my wife back. I have to show her that though. Hopefully, I can show her why we’re there together. And hopefully, she doesn’t complete the process [of the divorce]. But I’m changing in hopes that she will.”

Judge Mathis boldly declared, “I’ma get my wife back.” He also denied infidelity rumors and disturbing gossip.

“I just wanted to eliminate all the rumors too that it’s something about a baby or even me molesting a child,” he said. “It’s none of that. I just told you what it is.”

Judge Mathis and his wife share four adult children. The family appeared together in the reality TV show Mathis Family Matters.