Juelz Santana Teases Lil Wayne & DaBaby Collabs Plus Plans To Compete With Chrome Hearts

Juelz Santana is reuniting with one of his most formidable collaborators, in addition to making an official foray into the fashion world in one fell swoop.

The Harlem native is set to make a powerful comeback between the release of a new album, which boasts some of the industry’s hottest artists, and a luxury denim accessories line aimed at giving high-end brands like Chrome Hearts a run for their money.

During a recent conversation with New York content creator Queenz Flip, Santana offered a glimpse into the A-list lineup on his latest project and also gave a bold explanation for why the accessories he designed for his brand, I Can’t Feel My Face, are priced to rival those from the legendary rock-inspired brand. Santana dished on the firepower slated for his upcoming album while discussing his recent posse-cut “Boyz In Da Hood,” which features Rowdy Rebel, Jim Jones and Meek Mill.

“I got DaBaby on the album, Lil Wayne on the album,” Santana teased, going on to highlight that he has a “mean one with Wayne” that fans can expect to be a standout.

Juelz Santana explains why he's charging $1k for his jeans accessories & says if Chrome Hearts can do it why can't he with Queenz Flip

As Santana continued to dish on his latest moves, he began to expand beyond music and spoke on his plans to shake up high fashion with his brand I Can’t Feel My Face. The brand, which bares the name of he and Lil Wayne’s mixtape-turned-urband-legend, features denim accessories that Santana proudly boasts could be seen as direct competition for Chrome Hearts’ sought-after chains and gothic-inspired flair. When pressed by Queenz Flip on why he’s selling his creations for over $1,000 each, Santana defended the price tag, pointing out his own involvement in elevating Chrome Hearts in Hip-Hop culture after being not only an early adopter of the brand, but also a consultant for them.

“I look at it like this,” he said. “Chrome Hearts — you know how much they selling for? $5,000. I helped make them. If they could sell it for five, I need a band for mine.”

He added, “When I rocked it, it was years ago. We [Dipset] were some of the first people rocking it.”

Santana’s new accessory line takes inspiration from classic wallet chains but adds a distinctive twist. Currently, the crown jewel of the brand is the stoner boy wallet chain, which rappers such as Dave East, Jim Jones and more have already been spotted rocking.

“It’s heavy…looks good,” he asserted. “That’s what it’s about. That’s what James Brown said. If it feels good, sounds good, It’s good.”

Prior to the release of his 2020 project Free Santana, the Dipset rapper’s last solo album, What the Game’s Been Missing!, dropped in 2005. And while Santana has remained sought after by fans and his fellow rap peers over the years, Chrome Hearts has enjoyed strong support from rappers like Lil Uzi Vert and Drake, who’ve been spotted flaunting the brand’s iconic gothic rings and chains. Now, with his new music and high-end accessories, Santana is primed to carve out his own space in both the rap game and the world of luxury fashion.

