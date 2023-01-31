Just Leave Jonah Hill & Lauren London Alone

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lauren London and Jonah Hill play star-crossed lovers in the new Netflix film, You People—at least at first. Without ruining the movie, Eddie Murphy, who plays London’s father, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in the role of Hill’s mother, make it nearly impossible for their relationship to work and chaos ensues. (Just keeping watching.) Anyway, the film’s […]

Lauren London and Jonah Hill play star-crossed lovers in the new Netflix film, You People—at least at first. Without ruining the movie, Eddie Murphy, who plays London’s father, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in the role of Hill’s mother, make it nearly impossible for their relationship to work and chaos ensues. (Just keeping watching.)

Anyway, the film’s synopsis revolves around the complications that arise when an interracial couple falls in love. But for some reason, certain people refuse to believe someone like Hill could woo a woman like London. Not because Hill is white and Jewish and London is Black (whose biological father is also white and Jewish, by the way)—but because of his looks.

Following the January 20 premiere of the film, Twitter blew up with reactions like:

In what world would Lauren London date Jonah Hill? — Rah Decorum (@iSAIDiamRah) January 29, 2023

And…

no y’all not lying… in WHAT world does lauren london date jonah hill 😭😭😭 they stretched so far i’m pretty sure they pulled a muscle — ♡ (@causelexsays) January 30, 2023

Obviously, conclusions like this are cruel and unnecessary. Hill, for one, is hilarious. He’s smart. Driven. Successful. And has great taste in Hip-Hop. Period. He’s also fought like hell to get in shape over the years, which in Hollywood, has to suck. Through it all, he remains personable and kind.

Imagine how he would feel if he actually looked at Twitter (which he actually swore off to focus on his mental health) and saw all the nasty comments. Thankfully, there are even more people standing up for Hill, who deserves that and then some. Frankly, f### people who judge others solely based on their appearance and have been brainwashed by what society deems attractive. Grow up.

On that note, let’s applaud those who actually had something nice to say about Jonah Hill and Lauren London. On-screen chemistry or not, let’s not pretend like their attraction to each other is impossible. In fact, just leave them alone.

The only reason why people are in disarray over Lauren London and Jonah Hill playing a couple is because people don’t believe that people like Jonah Hill deserve love. He isn’t what y’all deem attractive, so there’s absolute no way he could pull Lauren. 🙄 — Nyssa’s Interlude ✨ (@anyssamxrie) January 31, 2023

Judging by y’all “in what world would Lauren London choose Jonah Hill” comments, he did the right thing. Y’all are unnecessarily cruel to people who don’t deserve it. I get it, Jonah. That’s why I don’t post pictures on here a lot. https://t.co/lzWKItGaHM — Sea Way (@cpettway79) January 30, 2023

anyone saying that jonah hill and lauren london are an unbelievable couple needs to take a trip to brooklyn pic.twitter.com/MLEDLcpfhI — Yannise Jean (@yjeanwrites) January 30, 2023

It's funny to me that men think Jonah Hill could never bag Lauren London. Cuz he absolutely could. A woman's attraction works differently. Funny and genuine always wins. — Nicole (@nikkihutcheson) January 28, 2023

If you don't believe Jonah Hill and Lauren London could ever be a couple, come to New York and I'll show you how you're wrong. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 30, 2023

This Jonah Hill/Lauren London discourse is hilarious because TV & movies have almost always put average looking dudes with women who would never look their way in the real world. — Waiting To Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) January 31, 2023

All these hoteps upset because "Jonah Hill could never pull a Lauren London" in real life just prove how little men like that understand women. The golden retriever energy is real with that one and it's a powerful draw, it's potent. #YouPeople #YouPeopleNetflix — 🪷Antoinette🪷 True Blue Swiftie 🦋 (@BattyMatilda) January 27, 2023

Y’all talked about Jonah Hill not pulling a Lauren London and I just sit back and laugh. Bc I know some white men that have baddies. Y’all just don’t be around enough people and it shows. Your AC is in the window. So there’s that. — ✨🦋🌻 (@JusLeeza) January 30, 2023

i’m really not liking this narrative that someone that looks like Jonah Hill couldn’t realistically date someone that looks like Lauren London.



1.) everybody isn’t solely choosing partners based on appearance.



2.) who said Jonah Hill wasn’t attractive? — Yemmy (@yemmyfai) January 30, 2023

Everybody talking about Jonah Hill and Lauren London but had no problem with them pic.twitter.com/OX40kNHjXS — michaelangelo (@AsapMikeyyy) January 29, 2023