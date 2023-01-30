Lauren London Discovered More About Her Jewish Roots By Starring In ‘You People’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lauren London plays a Black woman in a relationship with a Jewish man (portrayed by Jonah Hill) in Netflix’s ‘You People.’

Lauren London better understood her Jewish ancestry thanks to her role in the new Netflix film You People.

The actress explained how the movie provided her with an opportunity to learn in an interview with PEOPLE. Lauren London’s father is Jewish and her mother is Black, but she never felt connected to her Jewish roots since her parents split when she was young.

“That’s where my disconnect is,” she told PEOPLE. “I just grew up with my mother in my household. I didn’t grow up with my dad living with us. My parents divorced when I was really young. I was three, so my experience is of my mother’s experience because I just grew up with a single Black mom.”

While working on You People, Lauren London enjoyed discovering more about her Jewish side. The film explores a cultural clash brought on by her character’s relationship with a Jewish man (played by Jonah Hill).

“I liked that they were Jewish ‘cause it was also some stuff that I got to learn via being in the movie that I didn’t know,” Lauren London said.

You People was directed by Kenya Barris, who co-wrote the script with Jonah Hill. The film is now streaming on Netflix.