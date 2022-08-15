Lauren London Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Would’ve Reacted To Being On Walk Of Fame

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lauren London spoke at a ceremony for Nipsey Hussle, who posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lauren London remembered her partner Nipsey Hussle at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday (August 15).

The actress proclaimed Nipsey Hussle was “destined for greatness” in a speech to his friends, family and fans. She mentioned how the late rapper would’ve felt about getting a star on the Walk of Fame.

“Nip would have been honored by this moment,” she said. “I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from. But it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.”

She continued, “So, whenever you’re in the City of Angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back. And for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished.”

Lauren London concluded her speech with gratitude and referenced Nipsey Hussle’s famous catchphrase.

“Nip will forever live in our hearts,” she said. “I’m grateful for the love and support the world has shown us, but especially, I wanna thank the city of Los Angeles. I love you. And as y’all know, the marathon continues.”

Listen to what Lauren London had to say below.