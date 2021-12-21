Kanye West and Model Bae, Vinetria Call it Quits!

Kanye West and his model bae are no more. Is this Ye’s attempt to prove to his wife he’s ready to end the divorce proceedings?

It seems as though Kanye West wants to be alone. Or, rather, free from his relationship with his bae, Vinetria. It’s official, Ye and his model girlfriend, Vinetria call it quits, this according to Page Six.

For example, most things ‘Ye garner a lot of attention. Did the unyielding public scrutiny prove too much for this faded romance? Perhaps, it relates to the grief of Virgil Abloh’s passing. Moreover, it could stem from Yeezy’s public desire to reconcile with his wife.

Recently, the “Praise God” lyricist, makes an unsuccessfully attempt to orchestrate reconciliation. During his Free Larry Hoover concert, which featured Drake, Kanye plan to coerce affection from his wife did not work. He laments, “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly.”

Consequently, the overt declaration to his wife did not seem to go over well with Vinetria. Either way, the iconic MC is no longer dating his statuesque partner. To add insult to injury, Yeezus is no longer following her on IG. Let Page Six tell it, these two are done .

Although, the pair have only been dating “for a while,” hopefully both parties will be okay. The 22 year old is at the top of her game. She is, in fact a booked and blessed supermodel. Being Kanye West is always going to be enough.

Period. Check out Vinetria.