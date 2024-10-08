Kanye West & Bianca Censori Brush Off Divorce Rumors With Tokyo Shopping Trip 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were rumored to be headed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori put on an amorous display while out on a shopping trip in Japan amid rumors the couple is headed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.

Rumblings about the state of their relationship surfaced online as West has not been photographed with his wife in weeks. The couple’s frequent outings regularly made headlines, sparking speculation of a rift.

However, despite rumors the former Yeezy architect had fled to be with her family in Australia, she was photographed with Ye in Tokyo on Monday night (October 7).

Images surfaced online of Kanye West and Bianca Censori packing on the PDA at a shopping mall. Censori gazed into West’s eyes and cradled his face while riding an escalator.

Other footage shows West and Censori in matching cream outfits walking through the mall arm in arm as they shopped.

Ye and Bianca were seen at Dover Street Market in Tokyo today pic.twitter.com/XJZNnNkgVK — Ye Lawyer (@TheLifeofEllie7) October 8, 2024

Their Tokyo outing comes just days after reports that the couple had “hit a rough patch” in their marriage with plans for a divorce.

The couple hadn’t been pictured together for several weeks. On September 19, West and Censori were spotted in a Tokyo supermarket with two of West’s four kids: Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5. They were then seen on another outing in the city the following day.

However, since then, West has been seen out in Japan on multiple occasions without his wife.

West and Censori have been making headlines since their marriage in December 2022. Censori has caused a stir with her risque outfits, often stepping out in public wearing very little. The couple also caused a sensation while in Italy last year, with locals condemning Censori’s attire and a boat company banning them for an apparent lewd act on a water taxi in Venice.