Get the latest update on Diddy’s legal chaos surrounding his Los Angeles mansion. Learn about the shocking lowball bid he’s received and the ongoing saga.

There’s likely no one who could have predicted Diddy and Kanye West would link up in the wild world of Hip-Hop real estate nearly two years after their infamous text message exchange.

Some 24 months after West accused the former Bad Boy music mogul of being a “fed,” Diddy is in federal custody and embroiled in legal chaos amid a shocking twist in the ongoing saga surrounding his Los Angeles mansion.

The sprawling 17,000-square-foot Holmby Hills estate—initially listed for a jaw-dropping $62 million—now faces a lowball bid from Bo Belmont and his company, Belwood Investments. According to TMZ, Belmont has audaciously offered just $30 million for the estate, nearly half of what Diddy hoped to fetch.

Belwood Investments is no stranger to celebrity real estate shakeups. The same company made headlines earlier this year after scooping up Kanye West’s infamous gutted Malibu beach mansion for $21 million, another bargain-basement buy compared to West’s original $57 million purchase in 2021.

The Kanye West connection thickens the plot, as sources reveal that Belmont’s company worked closely with West’s team during the Malibu property deal. While it remains unclear if West himself is involved in the latest deal, the parallels are too tantalizing to ignore.

Kanye West’s Malibu mansion, much like Diddy’s estate, carried its own baggage—a series of stalled renovations and negative headlines about West’s personal life. Belmont’s playbook of swooping in on tarnished properties at a steep discount has proven effective, and the Holmby Hills estate could be his next big win.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles have cast a long shadow over his mansion’s marketability. According to PEOPLE, the once-prime property has failed to attract any serious offers in two months. The mogul’s indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution transportation has undoubtedly chilled buyer interest.

“The property itself is stunning, yet it’s clear that the criminal allegations has impacted buyer interest,” a real estate source told PEOPLE. “There has been some overseas curiosity from high-profile international buyers, but no serious offers. It’s already a challenging market with buyers being more cautious in general. Coupled with the property’s high profile and recent news, it’s making it a tougher sell.”

Homeland Security raids on Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this year further added to the scandal. While Diddy remains behind bars in New York, his legal team scrambles to secure his release, proposing a $50 million bond with stringent conditions.

Despite their efforts, Diddy’s trial, set for May 2025, looms like a dark cloud. If convicted, the music mogul could face life in prison, with the sex trafficking charge alone carrying a minimum sentence of 15 years.