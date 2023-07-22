Kanye West Reportedly In Green-Eyed Envy Over Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Dating Rumors

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

But should Ye really care?

Kanye West is allegedly seeing green after reports began to swirl about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady.

According to multiple reports, there isn’t anything serious going on between Kardashian and Brady—who are strictly just friends. However, it’s worth noting Kardashian and Brady were apparently caught on the dance floor trying to “Switch” like Sukihana at Michael Rubin’s zesty all-white party.

Yes, the same party where Lil Baby’s reputation went down the drain after photos of him, Kyle Kuzma and Rubin sharing a “Warm Embrace” surfaced.

No matter the case, Kanye West seems to be ready to take Brady to that “Ghetto university” behind Kardashian because sources allege he’s jealous of their bond—regardless of how serious it is or isn’t. Even though West and Kardashian have been divorced since November 2022, it appears those emotional cuts still run deep.

On the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian claims West even went as far as telling her to burn all of his possessions following their divorce.