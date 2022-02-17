Kanye West Flays Pete Davidson For Mocking Mental Health?

As of late, the personal life of Kanye West is trying to rival that of his professional accomplishments. Be that as it may, Ye’s ongoing divorce proceedings from his estranged wife and her current beau — Pete Davidson — are snatching up headlines. So, today (Feb. 17), is no different. Again, Yeezy flays Pete Davidson for mocking his mental health.

Obviously, there is persistent acrimony between Yeezy and the Staten Island stud. Although, both Kim and Ye are dating other people, the Donda MC appears to be especially disrespected by Davidson. So, the Chicagoan is actively voicing his angst.

Nonetheless, the Jeen-Yuhs artist is working to establish a social media connection. Recently, the “On Sight” entrepreneur directs an Instagram post towards Petey. “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” asks the inquisitive “Stronger” rapper.

In addition, Mr. West, also includes a video from that same Saturday Night Live, “Weekend Update” sketch. Next, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” lyricist seemingly expresses more of his annoyance. “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him.” reads part of the caption.

In conclusion, the statement then offers, “This is not harassment This is payback[.]” Since, the comedian likes to allegedly have fun and to play games, Kanye West is putting it on two player. So, it looks like the games are on.

Thus, it appears as if P.D. feels comfortable using his platform to discuss mental health issues. In fact, the funny man actually suffers from borderline personality disorder. Pot meet kettle.