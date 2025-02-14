Kanye West & Rep Breaks Silence On Claims Bianca Censori Seeking Divorce 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Speculation is swirling around Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage as new reports spark debate about their future.

Rumors of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s impending divorce spread rapidly online amid days of controversy over their Grammys appearance and the divisive rapper’s hate-filled social media rants.

Multiple insider reports claimed the couple was on the verge of splitting. Sources alleged Censori would receive a $5 million settlement and be allowed to stay at West’s Los Angeles home. His inflammatory online rants and the sale of merchandise featuring hate symbols were cited as the breaking point in their relationship.

Another insider claimed Censori objected to his statements that he “has dominion over her.” They said “she doesn’t want any part of that circus.”

Furthermore, the source claimed it’s not the first time the couple has separated. They said West believes Censori is just “mad at him,” but will “come back to him” like she has done before.

“But right now,” the source added, “she’s told him that she’s completely done.”

However, their longtime rep flatly denied the rumors, insisting Kanye West and Bianca Censori are not getting a divorce.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” Milo Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter. “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Kanye West Claims He Has “Dominion” Over Bianca Censori

In one of his recent X (Twitter) rants, West wrote, “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN’T NO WOKE ASS FEMINIST S###. SHE’S WITH A BILLIONAIRE, WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE B######. PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION.

“YES I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING. SHE DOESN’T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.”