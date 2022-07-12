Kanye West Unfollows Nicki Minaj On IG After “Clown” Comment

Kanye West is doing a small thing that makes big news – he unfollowed Nicki Minaj on IG. But there’s more to the story. Check it out.

Kanye West finally found out what Nicki said about him. I would imagine Nicki Minaj‘s words verberated all over the world, but if you’re Kanye West you probably have enough insulation that stuff doesn’t typically get to you. We know that Kanye West was “stranded “outside of his own home, by the highway. But, did you know that he recently unfollowed Nicki Minaj?

Days after Nicki Minaj dissed Kanye West at the Essence Festival, the “Jesus Walks” rapper decides to unfollow his former friend. Remember, Nicki Minaj played “Monster “and she stopped the track and said “I’m Monster-ed out and we don’t f#ck with clowns.”

By the way, it should be mentioned that Nick made this move on the same day that a Cardi B song featuring Kanye West dropped. Nicki and Kanye were supposed to have a song on his Jesus is King album, but it never came out. I can imagine how bad that makes Nicki Minaj feel, when her biggest rival is getting features from the guy that gets the most press but doesn’t do any interviews.

At the time, Nicki Minaj respected Kanye West decision to not feature a specific song. She said: “Let me tell you something about that…I respect everybody and where they are in life, where they are spiritually.”

She also hinted at some hypocrisy: “The public adored ‘New Body.’ Like, ‘New Body’ is the biggest hit record that never came out. So what I thought was interesting was that Kanye made me write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over in order to fit into where he was creatively and spiritually in his life, right, only to then go on the internet a few months later to see him on Drink Champs.”

Here is the song, by the way.

Anyway, more beef, more beef, more beef! Kanye West is really doing his own thing and hasn’t really been in the news at all. He’s done stuff here in there like he did with the game recently, but he’s pretty much to himself. I can respect that.

Anyway, Nicki Minaj is definitely out here causing whole riots and things overseas, so I expect her to do something phenomenal in the very near future. To me, she doesn’t even need Kanye West. She just needs to focus on the quality of the music that she’s putting out and everything will be all right.

I looked at this video and realized, I am monstered out too!