Kanye West’s Italian Renaissance Isn’t Over—Arena Listening Event Reportedly In The Works

Ye is reportedly set to bring reloaded “Donda 2” vibes to Italy later this month.

Yet another Kanye West rumor has leaked, and this time, the information is circulating in the form of a tip about Ye’s upcoming album rollout.

According to an alert from Hip-Hop Twitter account @DailyRapFacts, Kanye is gearing up to host a listening event at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia sometime between October 20 and October 30.

Kanye West is reportedly having a listening party at the Rcf Arena in Italy between October 20th to 30th 🏟️



NEW KANYE ALBUM ROLLOUT BEGINS 💿 pic.twitter.com/4VueSq1XMM — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) October 10, 2023

While there appears to be no additional information on the alleged album listening party, one can assume there’s some validity to the claim just based on tracking Ye’s recent movements. As far as we know, he’s been cold chilling in Italy since as early as last month—when he and his new wife, Bianca Censori, were banned from the taxi company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi after Ye exposed his booty.

On top of that, when he’s not spazzing out on the pedicurist while plotting moves with Ty Dolla $ign, Ye seems to be linking up with high-ranking socialites both native and visiting the country. On Saturday (October 7), he connected with Portugal and AC Milan soccer player Rafael Leão ahead of one of the footballer’s matches.

Kanye and Saint West enjoying the Genoa vs Milan match two days ago.

Portugal and AC Milan soccer player Rafael Leão with Kanye West

The last time I can remember Kanye West being “outside” like this ahead of an album rollout was when he brought the outside world to him in 2018 for the albums that came from the Wyoming sessions. Bro was literally chilling with fans at a random Starbucks for like an hour recently. Maybe this is the moment Ye steps out of his reclusive shroud of mystery and drops a bundle of heat. Maybe not. Who knows?

Since there’s no telling what the real deal is, check out some of the recent leaks below.