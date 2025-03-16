Kanye West’s “No Fat People” Tweet Elicits Strong Reactions—But It Isn’t Surprising

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is on another Twitter tear and this time, his targets include Playboi Carti and (big surprise) Jewish people. While we aren’t going to bore our readers with further examples of West’s ongoing anti-Semitism and digs at other rappers, we are going to bring attention to his casting call tweet.

In between deleting another round of offensive tweets that are now a permanent part of West’s tarnished legacy, he posted a casting call announcement in which he barred overweight people from applying.

He wrote, “THE HOOLIGANS. Open casting call for volunteers. Ye is putting together a hooligan choir to give the sound of the Vultures number one song Carnival. All males. NO FAT PEOPLE. The skin complexion of Sean Combs and darker. With shaved heads OR must be willing to shave head if approved.”

West also requested anyone interested in the role must “be comfortable wearing swastikas,” which is completely on brand for the polarizing rapper/producer.

“We are accepting members from all over the globe but the base will be in Los Angeles.” He included the addresses and ended his tweet with “F### AN EMAIL ADDRESS.”

West’s body-shaming tweet garnered strong reactions, with one person writing, “This is straight-up clown behavior. If you’re begging for attention this hard, you’ve already lost. Swastikas? Fat-shaming? Obsessing over skin color? You sound like a joke trying way too hard to be edgy. Nobody with self-respect would waste their time on this garbage.”

Another added, “You’re really digging deep into the depths of societal toxicity aren’t you? I mean, excluding fat people and demanding specific skin complexion is quite something,” while yet another said, “JEWISH lives matter, BLACK lives matter, f### slavery, f### yo NARCISSIM and also- son- f### you.”

One netizen even offered, “I’m gonna show up and force feed you pills that make you normal.”

At this point, that doesn’t even seem possible. West recently defied his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s wishes and released a track featuring their daughter North West, Diddy and Diddy’s son Christian Combs. Kardashian was adamant she didn’t want their child on a song with the incarcerated mogul—he did it anyway. But this is Kanye’s world and we’re just living in it—at least, that’s what he wants us to believe.

The saddest part about this entire situation is if and when Bully drops, it will probably still debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, West will still sell thousands of dollars in merch and people will still show up to his concerts. It’s clear we are outnumbered by Americans who have no backbone, morals, ethics and standards.

What would Donda think of her son’s antics? Is it really THAT hard to just be a good person? Don’t ask Kanye. He obviously has no clue.