Kanye West Declares “War” On Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, are gearing up for battle—or at least that’s how it seems. On Saturday (March 15), the polarizing rapper/producer posted a screenshot of a recent text exchange the former couple had involving their eldest daughter, North West.

Evidently, Kardashian is adamant she holds the trademark to the young girl’s name and doesn’t want her appearing on a song featuring Diddy. It appears Kardashian served West with some kind of legal document barring North from being on the track.

“I’m never speaking with you again,” West begins, to which Kardashian responds, “I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop. I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them.”

West replies, “Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.” He later tweeted part of the letter he received from his ex-wife, which reads, “Kim is the sole and exclusive owner of all trademarks relating to North West’s name, including North West Mark.

“Ye’s use of North’s name, likeness and trademark in connection with this recording is not only a violation of the parties’ 2022 Stipulated Judgment as the parties share joint legal custody, but also an infringement under state and federal laws. Kim does not believe that participation in this project is in North’s best interest and asked…”

It ends there. Despite Kim Kardashian’s wishes, West posted a clip of the song with Diddy, Christian Combs and North West anyway.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was a highly publicized event that marked the end of their eight-year relationship. The couple, who married in 2014, began experiencing marital issues that culminated in Kardashian filing in February 2021.

The reasons behind their split were attributed to “irreconcilable differences,” with sources suggesting that Kardashian’s decision was influenced by her desire to prioritize her children’s well-being and her own sanity. West’s public mental health struggles and bid for the U.S. presidency were also cited as contributing factors to the breakdown of their marriage.

The divorce was finalized on November 29, 2022, with both parties agreeing to joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. As part of the settlement, West was required to pay $200,000 per month in child support and share half of the children’s medical, educational and security expenses.

The couple also divided their properties, with Kardashian receiving several homes in California and Idaho. Despite the challenges they faced during the divorce process, they remained committed to their co-parenting relationship.

West is currently on another Twitter tirade, referring to himself as “the prophet.” More to come.