Here’s Another Take On Keith Murray: “WTF”

“The Most Beautifullest Thing In This World” rapper sat down with The Art Of Dialogue and acted loopier than a box of Fruit Loops.

Holy shizzzzzz. Keith Murray was a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday (January 3) following an interview he did with my friend over at The Art of Dialogue. The clips are wild—with him simulating oral sex and other questionable sexual positions. He also made some incredulous claims involving himself, Foxy Brown and Kurupt. All this while acting loopier than a box of Fruit Loops.

Damn Keith Murray, you're a cornball for this. pic.twitter.com/Dy4FP0LrDA — E___🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Ed_naaa) December 29, 2022

Look, there is no way on God’s green earth Keith Murray is not on something illicit. Either that or dude drinks a helluva lot of coffee or Red Bull or loves him some OTC uppers ’cause he’s definitely still getting lifted—in some way. I don’t know, but something’s up (and if so, somebody in his inner circle should quickly intervene). Honestly, it was pretty disturbing, especially to hear how he talked about women. All I could think was “gross.” Sorry Keith, when you’re in your 50s and still acting like a hormonal teenager, it’s kinda weird. This clip, in particular, was hard to stomach; the cringe factor was through the roof.

naah. keith murray is a menace. LMAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/HaZvEzPJ5a — TWELVE STRAIGHT WINS. 🐰 (@_untuckedjersey) January 4, 2023

As one Twitter user noted: “This n-gga Keith Murray looks like a coke head telling these stories.” Need I say more?