Kendrick Lamar Should Pick On Joyner Lucas Since He’s Begging For A Battle

Why is this brother starving for rap beef like this?

Joyner Lucas just pulled the “show me my opponent” card and to be honest, it feels like he threw it down in front of Kendrick Lamar as if he was in the moment, frantically slamming down a draw four card during a competitive Uno game night.

Optics wise, the fact Kendrick was able to upend the rap game once again with his feature verse on “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin 10 years after doing so via his feature verse on Big Sean’s “Control” is pure insanity.

However, looking through that same lens, it’s almost even more insane that Lucas indirectly triple-dog dared Kendrick to see him in the booth, even after witnessing the mess his latest verse caused. Nevertheless, during his recent radio interview, Lucas appeared to challenge not only Kung Fu Kenny, but the entire top tier of rappers in Hip-Hop to try him so he can show the game what he’s about.

“I Just stay in my pocket and pray to God and hope that somebody disses me first,” Lucas said with a cold blooded mug on his face. “Because then I’m not technically wrong for the spot going crazy, right? So any rappers out there, if you listening to this s###, please even on some competitive s### diss me.”

Taking things a step further, Lucas made his intent clear that he’s gunning for the HNIC’s of Hip-Hop, not the little Lil’s or the wanna-be, clout-chasing newcomers.

“I’m not talking about the minions or none of these little n#####, independent m############ rappers trying to come up and try to use my name and to get pop, I’m talking, talking about the n##### that are on already, you feel me?” he said.

He continued, “All of the big n###s, pause, and n###s in the game, you know what I’m saying? And n##### that say something, n##### that went platinum before, you know what I’m saying? N###s that are on my level all my way, them n##### not the, you know what I mean.”

As he continued, Lucas was literally foaming at the mouth, essentially begging rap artists to tag him into the royal rumble. “Let me jump out the, please, tap me in,” he said. “Tap me in my n###a. I feel like bullying n##### sometimes.”

What y’all think? Do you need these bars from Lucas and Kendrick or can ole boy keep em? To keep it a buck, it seems like Lucas has been bout that action ever since he and Machine Gun Kelly exchanged words in 2022, when Joyner threatened to “lyrically destroy him.” Apparently, he got that dog in ’em, so somebody gotta let him off the leash!

