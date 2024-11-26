Will Kendrick Lamar Sue Drake Back For Defamation?

Kendrick Lamar clearly has his own case against Drake, but will he do anything about it?

It just got worse.

Let’s cut to the chase—the answer is likely no. Kendrick Lamar is not about to turn around and sue Drake for defamation. But let’s dig into this just a bit, because the situation is spiraling.

The other shoe has officially dropped (somebody said, “The second plane just hit the Twin Towers”: Drake is suing Universal Music Group and Kendrick Lamar for defamation of character. Crazy, right?

In a recent op-ed (here), we wondered why Drake hadn’t already made such a move, considering he’s been suing over bots and amplified streams on Spotify. Yet, back then, he didn’t address the accusations that he was a “p3d0phile.”

Now? It seems like Drake has hit his breaking point, and he’s all in. He’s suing Kendrick Lamar, but could Kendrick counter-sue? Disses and battle rap go hand-in-hand. The bigger the insult, the better, in most instances. But Drake crossed a line himself when he accused Kendrick Lamar of being a woman beater and suggesting he was m0lested as a child. He did not have proof of either.

Let’s break this down: the first accusation is especially damaging, since Kendrick Lamar has a great reputation as a conscious rapper. If people believed Kendrick Lamar was an abuser of women, it would ruin his entire image. And, for a second, it did. Some people believed it. The second lie, rooted in hearing Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics wrong, is also potentially damaging. A counter-suit would be easy work if Kendrick Lamar wanted to go there.

Here’s the thing: Kendrick Lamar hasn’t responded to any of this mess—at least not legally. Historically, he’s handled beefs with rhymes—not lawyers. Remember Meek Mill? When Drake accused him of whupping on his own wife, Kendrick Lamar fired back with bars, not court filings like an MC does. And he won the public over. Meanwhile, Drake’s attempts to respond flopped, more or less, leaving him scrambled like eggs.

At this point, Drake just looks salty. If he’d emerged victorious in this battle, would we even be here? Doubt it. But now that he’s filing lawsuits left and right, it’s clear his ego took a massive hit. And while Kendrick Lamar could counter-sue, it seems unlikely. He doesn’t need to; he’s already won where it matters most—public opinion and credibility.

Universal Music Group, for its part, has aggressively defended itself. Some speculate that Drake’s real aim here is to renegotiate his contract with the label. If that’s the case, it’s a risky move. Burning bridges with Universal could cost him in the long run. And let’s be real—if bots were boosting Kendrick’s streams, it’s not hard to imagine they were also boosting Drake’s at some point. Nobody becomes the biggest artist in the world without some “help.” That’s just the game.

Let me know what you think in the comments. Is Drake justified in taking things this far, or is he just making himself look worse?

PS: When Drake accused Kendrick Lamar of abuse, Kendrick didn’t whine about it in court. He defended himself with his music and let the art speak for itself.

PPS: My people on the ground over in Los Angeles are telling me that it’s really hot in the streets right now. I am hearing that Drake is more and more hated than ever before. It really might not be safe for him out there. And, I am being told that it doesn’t matter who he has on the payroll—it can happen. Stay tuned and pray for peace.