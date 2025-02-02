Grammys or Super Bowl? Kendrick Lamar Might Do Both!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

There haven’t been a whole Lotta Grammy rumors going around this year!

Most people are down and dejected at the world burning. But, as the morning broke and the folks that we know populated the staffing portion of the show, rumors are happening!

The prevailing rumor is that Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Grammys!

This was weird because a lot of folks, myself included, assumed that, because of the Super Bowl, he would not perform at the Grammys. The two major events are exactly one week apart!

We know that Kendrick has something dazzling for the Super Bowl, but we didn’t really speculate too much on what might happen at the Grammys.

We know that 2024 was Kendrick Lamar’s year, but there were many other Amazing things going on in the Hip-Hop world.

Nobody told me exactly why they thought Kendrick would be performing, but these people are not those that you wouldn’t trust.

They definitely are at the venue in the wee hours of the morning working the event.

Anyway, whatever it is, we can be pretty sure that it will be far different than The Super Bowl.