Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Show Might Not Be Rappers If It’s Up To This Legendary R&B Group

Mustard may have to take a back seat when it comes to performing alongside Kendrick Lamar at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show should the iconic R&B group SWV have any say in the matter.

In a recent Threads post, SWV vocalist Leanne Lelee Lyons sent a shout out to Lamar, who sampled the group’s soulful ’90s jam “Use Your Heart” for his GNX album track “the heart pt. 6.” Lyons also took the chance to shoot her shot at Lamar in an attempt to convince the West Coast rap juggernaut to bring the group out to perform a version of the track during his upcoming halftime show.

“Soooo @kendricklamar sampled our song ‘use your heart,'” Lyons wrote in the post. “Wouldn’t it be a treat if we performed together at the Super Bowl? Crossed [fingers crossed emoji].”





R&B group SMV wants to perform at Superbowl with Kendrick Lamar after he sampled their song Use Your Heart on his song "heart pt 6"♥️ pic.twitter.com/KyHalqFf9L — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) November 26, 2024

SWV’s “Use Your Heart” ballad was released as the second single from their 1997 album New Beginning. The track, which showcases the group’s signature harmonies, became a hit, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Though it did not crack the top 40 of the Hot 100, its success on R&B charts helped solidify SWV’s presence in the mid-’90s R&B scene.

While its currently unconfirmed whether or not Lamar will be bringing guests with him to appear in his performance at the Super Bowl next year, it goes without saying that Kendrick Lamar would certainly create a cultural moment should he enlist SWV for his set. If anything, Lamar’s experience performing at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show should serve as somewhat of a blueprint for the pgLang rapper when it comes to the impact of a star-studded band of performers.

For those who may not remember, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show in Inglewood, California was helmed by Dr. Dre and featured artists such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent, with guest appearances by Anderson . Paak. The performance ended up winning multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and laid the groundwork for Hip-Hop focused acts at the Super Bowl..