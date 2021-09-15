NFL Tragedy: Daughter of Former New England Patriots Star Kevin Faulk Dies at 19

NFL star Kevin Faulk, best known for his work with the New England Patriots, has suffered an unspeakable tragedy.

People Magazine made the announcement earlier today. Kevione Faulk, who was only 19 years old when she passed away, worked at Louisiana State University. It was the acclaimed college that made the announcement of her passing.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family,” a statement from LSU reads. “She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate, and a colleague.”

A cause of death for Kevione Faulk, the daughter of Kevin Faulk, has not been released. However, condolences poured in from all over the sports world.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Faulk and his family as we mourn the loss of his daughter Kevione. Her smile and personality will be sorely missed in our building. May she Rest In Peace. — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) September 13, 2021

The 19-year-old was a student worker for the football staff at LSU, where her family has deep ties. Kevin Faulk is the team’s all-time rushing leader and was an All-SEC player for three of his four years at the school.

Our thoughts are with the Faulk family as they navigate what is, undoubtedly, the most difficult time in their lives. May Kevione Faulk rest in peace, and may her family find comfort in our prayers.