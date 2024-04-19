Kevin Gates Bashes Panhandler For Not Eating Sandwich He Gave Her

Kevin Gates bought two sandwiches from Chick-fil-A and gave one to a panhandler, who didn’t react the way he hoped she would.

Kevin Gates regretted his act of kindness. The Atlantic Records rapper criticized a woman begging on the street after he gave her a sandwich. Gates was upset to see the panhandler continue seeking money from other drivers instead of eating the food.

“This kinda s### p### me the f### off,” he said on Instagram Stories. “I had got two sandwiches from Chick-fil-A. Now, I gave this lady one of my sandwiches, right? See what the name is on that b####. Yeah, God. That’s me … Anyway, long story short, I reach her this – my Chick-fil-A sandwich – out the window, right? This m############ b#### done put my Chick-fil-A sandwich in her book sack and put the sign back up there. Now, I thought you said you was hungry. You’ll work for food. You shoulda ate that b#### right there [if] you so f###### hungry. She put that b#### in her book sack and put the sign back up. I say, ‘You b####.’”

AllHipHop recently spoke with Gates about emotional intelligence and much more. The Baton Rouge-bred rapper discussed the importance of accountability in the interview.

“My ego was in the way,” he said. “I had a way of making anything that I was doing seemed like the right thing and I had a way of flipping it and even lying to myself. It was kind of narcissistic in nature until you really realize that everything that goes on in your life is your fault. I’m held responsible for the places that I place myself, and that’s self-accountability. When you don’t lie to yourself and you be honest with yourself and you do the necessary things to remove the distractions, it’s going to be difficult. We love to just procrastinate and distract ourselves with nothingness.”

