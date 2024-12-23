Kim Kardashian Decides World Needed “Santa Baby” Video With Macaulay Culkin Cameo 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian just dropped a surprise new rendition of “Santa Baby” alongside a creepy music video featuring Macaulay Culkin.

Kim Kardashian has resurrected her short-lived music career with a new holiday single, a cover of “Santa Baby,” despite previously admitting she can’t sing.

For whatever god forsaken reason, the SKIMS founder surprised fans with the track, produced by brother-in-law, Travis Barker, who’s married to Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian also dropped a video for the song, which arrived Sunday (December 22), just in time for Christmas.

The nightmarish home video-style footage features Kim Kardashian writing around on the ground and crawling on all fours through a bizarre Christmas party.

Macaulay Culkin makes a surprise cameo at the end of the video, where Kardashian kneels before Santa, who’s dramatically revealed to be the Home Alone star himself, also doubling as the person behind the eerie camera work.

Footage from The Kardashians shows Kim recording “Santa Baby” in 2023.

Kim Kardashian’s rendition of “Santa Baby” isn’t her first foray into the music business. The Kardashians star teamed up with The-Dream on “Jam (Turn It Up)” for charity in 2011.

She later admitted the single was her one big regret during an interview with Andy Cohen.

“It’s definitely a memory, and it was a fun experience,” Kardashian explained in 2014. “We gave the proceeds to a cancer organization. But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do … I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice.”