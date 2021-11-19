For what seems like the first time in her life, Kim Kardashian is dating down.

Paris Hilton’s former personal assistant recently confirmed that she’s dating SNL alum Pete Davidson, and meanwhile, her divorce from Kanye West hasn’t even been finalized.

But even that didn’t stop good old Kim Kardashian from sporting a pair of Yeezys on a recent date with Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in Palm Springs yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZfzWwQL5X5 — SAINT (@saint) November 19, 2021

Twitter, of course, took immediate notice of the fashion statement, and wasted no time in commenting.

Check out some of our favorite responses below.

Kim still wearing yeezys. somebody tell Pete to focus on himself. pic.twitter.com/AKQdD7Xp00 — mj wont talk to me either (@nicekicksgabe) November 19, 2021

Kim went on a date w/ Pete wearing Yeezys… pic.twitter.com/jS4iwqcPXn — 𝒮𝒾𝑔𝓃𝑜𝓇𝑒 𝒟𝑜𝓃 𝒮𝓊𝓅𝑒𝓇𝓋𝒾𝓁𝓁𝒶𝒾𝓃 (@iPrestonian) November 19, 2021

But despite this weird fashion statement, don’t expect Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to get back together any time soon. A source close to the couple says that even though the pair are in a good place, they’re still going forward with the divorce.

“Kanye and Kim are moving forward with the divorce, even though recent signs have pointed to a reconciliation,” a source told Elle Magazine. “Kim and Kanye are in a very good place, but they aren’t getting back together.”

Of course, we’ve heard that before. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were “totally broken up” too — and then they weren’t, and now they’re expecting another baby together. (Given the lawsuits coming down the pipeline, though, it just might be in Kylie’s best interest to dump his azz, but don’t go by us.) It’d just be like Kim Kardashian to take the heat off her little sister. Remember that “Forbes billionaire” nonsense? We do.

So, so far, so good. But if anyone sees Kanye West sporting the Kim Kardashian perfume (yes, she really made one, folks) while on a date with Taylor Swift, then we’ll know something really went wrong.