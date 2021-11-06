Ye Didn’t Think Kim Kardashian’s SNL Joke About Divorce Was Funny

During his sit-down on Drink Champs, Kanye West said he was unhappy with Kim Kardashian’s jokes about their pending divorce on SNL!

Ye has insisted his divorce from Kim Kardashian is “no joke” because he still wants to be with the reality star.

Ye appeared on the podcast “Drink Champs” on Thursday for his first interview since the release of his album DONDA and touched upon numerous topics during the lengthy interview – one of which was his impending divorce from Kim, the mother of his four children.

Reflecting on Kim’s recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” during which she joked about her marriage split, Kanye said: “‘SNL’ making my wife say, ‘I divorced him,’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t see the papers. We’re not even divorced… They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want they parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

It’s been claimed that the podcast was recorded before the pictures emerged of Kim and Pete Davidson, who appear to have embarked on a fledgling relationship after being seen on two consecutive date nights earlier this week.

Kanye continued to admit he’s spoken to the pastor at his church about “wanting to put his family back together.”

In the interview, Kanye reflected on his long-running feud with Drake, likening it to sports rivalries.

“It’s all psychological, right? So, it’s like what pen, what button is someone gonna hit?” he shrugged.