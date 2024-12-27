King Harris & BM Shut Down Internet Rumors: “Everything” Is A Lie 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

King Harris recently faced rumors his dad T.I. had kicked him out and allegations he was not the father of his newborn son.

King Harris and the mother of his new baby are addressing the many rumors surrounding the young rapper, including that his father T.I. recently kicked him out.

The 20-year-old has recently found himself at the center of numerous rumors. In addition to speculation about T.I. putting him out, King Harris also faced rumors he was not the father of his newborn.

However, King shut down the gossip during a recent livestream with partner J’Nijah “Nana” Epps and their baby son.

According to King, “Everything the world say about me is a lie.” He expressed disbelief that people are “stupid” enough to believe internet rumors but said, “We can’t sue nobody that ain’t got no f###### money.”

Nonetheless, King claims he’s unbothered by the online chatter, stating “That s### didn’t affect me.”

Meanwhile, over the weekend, King Harris proudly shared the first videos of his son, King Jr.

He referred to the little boy as his “twin” before blasting blogs spreading “fake” information. King insisted “I never changed,” rather fans allowed “the internet,” to alter their perspective on him.

“Yall just easily to be manipulated on social media,” he said. “[I’m] him in real life no lie or rumors on da internet can take that away.”

During their recent livestream, King Harris and his girlfriend discussed how much the little boy resembles his father’s mother and grandmother.

“They all got the same face, Epps said before joking, “They just all got different hairstyles.”

Meanwhile, T.I. cradled his grandson in an adorable video.

While the baby has many nicknames, including Lil Jack Jack, T.I. calls the baby “The World’s Greatest Gangsta.”