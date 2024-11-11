T.I. Has A Hilarious Nickname For Son King Harris’ New Baby 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. announced King Harris was having a son back in September, teasing, “I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me.”

T.I. recently became a grandfather for the third time after King Harris welcomed a son with girlfriend J’Nijah “Nana” Epps earlier this month.

The ATL legend first announced the news of the little boy’s arrival during an interview in September. T.I. jokingly vowed to make sure his grandson becomes “The greatest gangsta of all time” as payback for King Harris’ unruly behavior over the years.

Judging from a parenting update from King, T.I. is following through with his promise. According to the 20-year-old rapper, although the baby has so many nicknames, including “King Jr.,” “Jack Jack” and ”Man Man,” T.I. has a unique moniker for his grandson.

“Who knows, maybe y’all see little Jack Jack sooner or later,” he said before reeling off his son’s pet names. “Pops call him ‘K2’ and ‘The World’s Greatest Gangsta.’”

In his September interview, T.I. teased, “I told him I’mma make this the greatest gangsta of all time. I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one.”

The little boy is only weeks old, but King Harris is already feeling the torture of sleepless nights.

“Truth be told! Before this little n#### I ain’t been getting no sleep,” he said elsewhere in the video. “But now I’m damn sure not getting no sleep. This n#### be up every morning, and then around the morning time he likes to do that little live concert s### that I be doing with him. And he like to walk around the house and s###. So, that’s what I’ve been dealing with!”

During one of his recent “concerts,” King Harris and his son caught a vibe to T.I.’s introspective song, “Still Ain’t Forgave Myself.”