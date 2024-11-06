T.I. & Tiny’s Son King Harris Welcomes First Child, Shares Glimpse Of Baby 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

King Harris proudly announced the birth of his first child alongside a snippet of an unreleased song in honor of the baby.

King Harris, the son of ATL rap legend and T.I. R&B songstress Tiny Harris, has welcomed his first child, a little boy.

The 20-year-old rapper announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday (November 5) alongside a snippet of an unreleased track in honor of his newborn son. He revealed the baby arrived on Tuesday at 8:09 a.m.

“Now I got a son I got to cool down on that hot s###,” he raps on the track. “ I grew up fighting but nowadays you got to keep a gun/Yeah, you a junior so you know you your daddy’s son.”

“welcome King Jr,” he captioned the post. “TIME TO TAKEOVER.”

Harris also shared the first image of the little boy, although he obscured his face.

Proud grandmother Tiny congratulated King Harris and his girlfriend, J’Nijah “Nana” Epps on the birth of their child.

“I got myself a Grandson! U did it TO NANA,” she wrote on her Instagram Story before congratulating the couple. “Big new parents.”

T.I. first announced the news King Harris was having a child during an interview earlier this year. He revealed he would become a grandfather for the third time, explaining that Domani, 23, had recently welcomed a daughter. Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins, gave birth to the couple’s first grandchild in December 2020.

T.I. then joked about King’s tough persona, adding, “I told him I’mma make this the greatest gangsta of all time. I will raise this child to torture you the way you tortured me. I promise you there will be an indictment in this young one.”

Like King Harris, brother Domani also penned a track reflecting on his newfound fatherhood. He opened up about becoming a parent and expressed his reservations about exposing his baby girl to the world.