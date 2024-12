Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black’s latest erratic behavior on social media is causing grave concern among his fan base once again.

In the latest series of clips circulating on social media, Black appears to be under the influence while incoherently tooting his own horn. On the heels of the release of his Trill Bill project, the Florida rapper launched into a decisive rant in which he essentially crowned himself as today’s top rapper.

”I’m the best rapper bruh,” Black said while listening to one of his own songs. ”I’m the best at this s##t wtf. I’m gas, f##k all that other s##t n###as ain’t seeing me in this s##t.”

As Kodak Black continued on his rant, much of what he said was fairly unintelligible—aside from the portion where he claims NBA star Jaylen Brown flew him out to his recent birthday party because he also “f**ks” with him heavy.

In another similar, semi/belligerent outburst caught on video, Black appears to be feverishly pacing back and forth while speaking about Drake’s infatuation with him. Black also claimed that Drizzy sent him a bunch of money, which could be a reference to the 2023 incident when Drake allegedly sent him $600,000 in bitcoin. He also seemingly remarked on the dust-up between them that also occurred last year when he swore off collaborating with Drake following the release of his joint-effort album Her Loss with 21 Savage.

These recent videos follow a string of troubling clips Black has been at the center of throughout the year. Back in June he was caught on video discussing his Percocet addiction during one of his shows in Los Angeles.

“When I was at my stage, chewing on them Percs, I ain’t gonna say I popped them b######,” he told the crowd. “But when I was at my stage, I was chewing like – bruh, I swear to God and my n#### will vouch – I was chewing 100 Percs a day, man. Average like 40. Average! If I was f###### with them fake s####, bruh, I’d have been dead. Bruh, I say that, I’m explaining myself now. I don’t want y’all to hear that and take that and feel like it’s okay to do that s###, ya feel me?”

Check out the strange clips in the post above.