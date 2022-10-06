Kool G Rap’s Next Project Is Going To Be Fire

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kool G Rap has something going on! Check out the latest on one of the GOATS of Rap.

Kool G Rap is one of the greatest leaders of all time. Sometimes he gets overlooked when they make these lists, but make no mistake about it, he’s a goat.

Well, I have been privileged enough to find out what he’s working on next and I think it’s going to be awesome. He has a project that’s coming out with .38 Spesh, the rapper from Buffalo. 38 Spesh has been doing his thing as well, producing hard-core hip-hop for us rap fiends. He works a lot with Griselda, especially Benny The Butcher.

The two of them are coming back with “Son Of G Rap II,” the sequel to the dope album, which came out a couple years ago. At the time of this writing, I do not know when the album is going to drop or anything, but I do know that they are working on it. I am thinking this is going to be amazing, because the first one was really dope too.

Kool G Rap also has a project that’s soon to drop called Last of a Dying Breed. That one was engineered by producer, Domingo, who has production credits from everybody-Big Pun, Fat Joe, KRS-1, Rakim, Ras Kass, Joell Ortiz, Crooked i, Chris Rivers, Eminem and even Shaquille O’Neal! So, stay tuned for that. He also recorded the whole original Son Of G Rap album! I wonder if he is working on this one too!

Check out our last interview with Domingo!