Kool G Rap’s Next Project Is Going To Be Fire

Kool G Rap is one of the greatest leaders of all time. Sometimes he gets overlooked when they make these lists, but make no mistake about it, he’s a goat.
Well, I have been privileged enough to find out what he’s working on next and I think it’s going to be awesome. He has a project that’s coming out with .38 Spesh, the rapper from Buffalo. 38 Spesh has been doing his thing as well, producing hard-core hip-hop for us rap fiends. He works a lot with Griselda, especially Benny The Butcher.
The two of them are coming back with “Son Of G Rap II,” the sequel to the dope album, which came out a couple years ago. At the time of this writing, I do not know when the album is going to drop or anything, but I do know that they are working on it. I am thinking this is going to be amazing, because the first one was really dope too.
Kool G Rap also has a project that’s soon to drop called Last of a Dying Breed. That one was engineered by producer, Domingo, who has production credits from everybody-Big Pun, Fat Joe, KRS-1, Rakim, Ras Kass, Joell Ortiz, Crooked i, Chris Rivers, Eminem and even Shaquille O’Neal! So, stay tuned for that. He also recorded the whole original Son Of G Rap album! I wonder if he is working on this one too!
