Kyle Rittenhouse Goes IN On LeBron James

Kyle Rittenhouse has his sights set on LeBron James. The Kenosha Killer is incensed. Comments concerning his phantom tears triggers the teen.

Kyle Rittenhouse is winning. Recently, America’s Favorite went on a tirade, blasting, none other than, LeBron James. This follows King James’ honest reactions to Kyle’s wretched testimony.

His skin, in conjunction with his malperformance on the stand, secures his freedom. Why would the Kenosha Killer be angry? After all, he is wh — willing to risk it all.

“I liked LeBron. And, then I’m like, ‘You know what, f*** you, LeBron.'” this according to The BlazeTV. Killer Kyle then admits, “I was a Lakers fan, too — before he said that. I was really p##### off that he said that.”

The gun totting, peaceful-protest crashing, Antagonist is upset. Last month, in response to Rittenhouse’s wretched testimony, LeBron hopped on Twitter and joined the discussion. A malfunctioning soul and dusty tear ducts mocks the Kenosha Killer’s alleged emotional intelligence.

James contends, “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.” Three crying faced emojis emphasize his point.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Here is the muse for Kyle’s hollow cries. Be careful, everywhere there are Kyles lurking.