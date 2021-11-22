Kyle Rittenhouse says he supports BLM.

The killer, who was acquitted of all charges brought against him, went on Fox News this weekend to announce his support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” he said to perpetual a**hole Tucker Carlson. “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating.”

Carlson’s interview with Kyle Rittenhouse is set to air on Fox News tonight. But rather than give that network your views (and, in turn, ratings), let’s spoil all the important parts.

First, even though Kyle Rittenhouse swears he’s not a white supremacist, he was photographed hanging out in a bar with members of the white supremacist organization The Proud Boys. He was also photographed having dinner with American traitor Michael Flynn, and had his defense paid for, in part, by disgraced child star-turned-QAnon conspiracy theorist Rick Schroeder.

He can say he supports #BLM all he wants. But saying something doesn’t make it so.

And while it can be reasonably argued that Kyle Rittenhouse did the world a favor with regards to convicted child rapist Joseph Rosenbaum, it can’t be ignored that Anthony Huber — the other victim who died at the hands of Rittenhouse’s semi-automatic rifle — was a friend of Jacob Blake’s (you know — the Black man whose unjustified shooting at the hands of Wisconsin police was the flashpoint that led to this all happening — yeah, remember him?), and nor can it be ignored that Gaige Grosskreutz was just trying to help people and got shot in the arm for his trouble.

Even a stupid man deserves the right to self-defense. But calling Kyle Rittenhouse a hero is way off-base. He’s a killer, and he got off far too easy, and he doesn’t deserve a minute of the spotlight. Here’s to hoping the civil lawsuits wipe his bank accounts out.