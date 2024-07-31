Latto & Sexyy Red Have A Twerk-Off Ending Past Beef Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto and Sexyy Red were rumored to be beefing, but the rappers were all smiles as they danced on benches at a dinner party.

Latto and Sexyy Red sparked rumors of a rift last month, but the rappers shut down any notion of bad blood after having a fun twerk-off during a night out.

On Tuesday (July 30), the “Peaches & Eggplants (Remix)” collaborators linked up for a dinner party, which also included fellow rapper Flo Milli. The evening was a raucous one, based on the footage shared online. Sexyy Red shared a clip of her and Latto twerking on the restaurant counters to her song “Get It Sexyy.”

The duo also joined forces with Flo Milli and Latto’s sister to record a video using a trending sound.

Last month, Sexyy Red was forced to clarify her relationship with Latto after her younger sister accused the “Big Mama” hitmaker of biting her style.

“I didn’t say nun about this girl period,” Sexyy Red confirmed. “I don’t have ah problem with @latto.”

Meanwhile, last year, Sexyy Red denied shading Latto for wearing True Religion jeans. After reposting an Instagram Story claiming celebrities only began wearing the brand after the “SkeeYee” hit the scene before denying shading Latto.

“Definitely not shading her,” she wrote. “I’m direct [with] it whatever I gotta say.”

Meanwhile, in other Sexyy Red news, the St. Louis native denied speculation she was set to appear at a Donald Trump rally.

“Dey fakin dats cap,” she wrote, replying to a post claiming she would appear with Trump this weekend.