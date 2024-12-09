Lawyer Tries To Shift Narrative In JAY-Z Situation

Things are getting super serious between JAY-Z and a lawyer filing lawsuits against the mogul.

So, I’m not going to play any games! You folks in this internet world have called for, wished for, and attempted to manifest bad things against JAY-Z. Well, you got your wish. However, I’m taking a different position: I don’t believe a word of it! That’s how I feel, and I love the energy JAY-Z has brought to this situation because it represents a defiant, unapologetic voice. Normally, you’d expect a lawyer or PR representative to take the lead, but no—JAY-Z stepped up himself. I’m sure the lawyers will speak next, but he spoke from an honest and passionate place.

In true legal fashion, Attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed a lawsuit on behalf of a woman identified as “Jane Doe,” seems to be trying to reshape the narrative. He alleges that JAY-Z has harassed him and his family. Here’s exactly what he said:

“Regarding the JAY-Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is that my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim, and that victim never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation. Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me but has also tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite effect. She is emboldened, and I’m very proud of her resolve.

“As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and litigate the facts in court, not in the media.”

Buzbee also claims that he and his family are being harassed and “followed by mysterious people,” suggesting these actions are linked to JAY-Z. Additionally, he alleges that his colleagues, employees, and clients are being contacted in attempts to turn them against him.

To recap: Attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the civil lawsuit accusing JAY-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl, has shared a new Instagram post after JAY-Z accused him of extortion. Buzbee claims harassment, surveillance by mysterious individuals, and interference with his professional relationships—all allegedly tied to JAY-Z.

But here’s an interesting twist: believe it or not, I know a thing or two about this situation. Let’s just say, “it’s not coming from JAY.” I will discuss more later…or not.

-illseed out