Lil Baby Gets Icy Birthday Bling from Gunna!

Lil Baby get an icy birthday gift from Gunna. The thoughtful token serves to demonstrate the level of respect between these two entertainers!

The streets are watching and praising Lil Baby’s efforts. Back on December 3, the Atlanta native turned 27. It turns out that, he would go on to get icy birthday bling from Gunna.

First off, the relationship between the “Drip Too Hard” collaborators is strong. It surpasses the bond of a working relationship and is transforming into that of a familial one. They are bros. So now, it’s only right that Wunna celebrates the “Yes, Indeed” rapper’s C-day.

In fact, any birthday is definitely a blessing. That calls for celebration. Along with his Hip-Hop homie, the “My Turn” MC does just that. Yes, there is footage.

Keep in mind, that often, the internet is late. Earlier this week, on Tuesday (Dec. 13), via an IG post, the “Real As It Gets Rapper” shows off his birthday bling. The thoughtful gift grabs all the attention.

Truly, it is apparent that the “Ski” spitter invested lots of time on the gift. Both the names Loyal and Jason are intricately incorporated into the custom necklace. Of course, these being the names of The Kidd’s children.

“This the oneeee,” boasts an appreciative Baby, “@gunna come trimmmmmm.”

Also, it may be noted that the chain resembles one of Ye’s. As it goes, inspiration is the highest form of human flattery. Happy Birthday, Lil Baby! Stay blessed and may you keep them four pockets full!