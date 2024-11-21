Lil Baby Posts Footage From Harvard Business School Journey & Family Graduation Party

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch as the Atlanta rapper juggles his music career and higher education aspirations.

Lil Baby has shared an inside look at his recent higher education experience after attending Harvard Business School.

The Atlanta rapper gives fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes peak of his studious endeavors at the prestigious Ivy league university in newly surfaced video circulating on social media.

Lil Baby appears to have been attending a course to help provide him with professional insight on managing a corporation in which he appears to be business as Glass Window Entertainment LLC. The nearly two-minute long video concludes with Lil Baby arriving at his Atlanta home after his coursework only to be greeted by his family and an impromptu surprise party in celebration of his graduation.

Lil Baby attending & graduating Harvard Business School 👨🏽‍🎓📝 pic.twitter.com/UaQiHTtcLC — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) November 20, 2024

While it’s unclear exactly when Lil Baby graduated, or what discipline he specialized in to get his degree, it appears to be an accomplishment he’s extremely proud of — judging by the vlog. It appears the “We Paid” rapper’s fellow Can’t Be F###ed With collective member Veeze initially made mention of his collaborator’s experience at Harvard Business School nearly eight months ago in March when he shared a photo of Lil Baby’s graduating class on his Instagram Story.

“My twin really went back to get his degree at Harvard so proud of my brother,” Veeze wrote in the story before nodding to Lil Baby adding, “Can y’all find Wham in this picture picture?”

Though the specifics of Lil Baby’s tenure at Harvard remain somewhat under wraps, our educated guess leads us to believe he followed in the footsteps of the school’s superstar artist alumni before him, such as Ciara. In 2019 the Texas-born R&B vocalist completed a four day course at Harvard Business School after launching her Beauty Marks label and delivering her seventh studio album. Her classmates included NBA players Julius Randle and Kevin Love, in addition to a host of other notable actors and celebrities alike.

Watch the video in the post above to see Lil Baby’s grad party celebration.