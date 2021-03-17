Lil Boosie Says He’s Cancer Free!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Good News!
People need to know that they are not immortal! So let’s get right into it. Lil Boosie a.k.a. Boosie Badazz has some really good news for us all. The rapper, known for his missteps and misstatements, is now cancer free. Officially! He made the proclamation on his social media, and got a lot of attention for what he said. And this time, he got his attention for all the right reasons. Obviously, if he said something about gay people or women he would’ve gotten more attention. But at least this is good news.
IM CANCER ♋️ FREE #tearofjoy Thanks to everybody said a prayer for me #GODISGREAT
— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 17, 2021
For those that don’t know Boosie had cancer and it looked real scary for him. But even crazier is the fact that Lil Boosie‘s cancer scares have not been chronicled in the social media area. His cancer journey started years ago back in 2015. And he was diagnosed with kidney cancer, which is a really aggressive form of the disease. Not only that, he’s had issues with diabetes and more. And he was cancer free back then after getting treatment. At least, that is what he said.
Apparently though he was not cancer free or has to continue to be checked often. Hopefully he is officially cancer free now because he’s made a similar proclamation in the past.