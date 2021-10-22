So What REALLY Happened With Lil Durk?

Let’s get to the bottom of it all.

Over the past few days, we’ve heard “those” rumors about Lil Durk.

But rather than truck in the muck (really, people — we need to do a lot better about how we address some things), we decided to get to the bottom of it all.

Reportedly, Lil Durk was caught cheating on his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, India Royale, with a trans woman. The birth or chosen gender of the person he was allegedly cheating with, however, remains irrelevant. What is relevant is the stepping out on his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, especially since he’s been all but overcompensating for their relationship in songs.

Cheating is wrong, no matter who does it, no matter who it’s done with, and no matter what the reason for the cheating is. PERIOD.

What we also know for certain is that Lil Durk deactivated his Instagram (at least, as of this writing), that India Royale has deleted all of her photos with Lil Durk from her Instagram, and the pair went quiet.

Then, the pair went live on her Instagram a few hours ago to let everyone know that yes, as a matter of fact, they’re still together and they’re still solid.

Lil Durk and India Royale went live together to make sure y’all know they solid! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZUFVO6sINZ — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 22, 2021

In short, what really happened with Lil Durk? The same old sh*t that happens with every dude and chick in the industry: they got messy, they got caught, and they got with someone to tolerate all that sh*t in the name of fame. Stay winning, I guess.