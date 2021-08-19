Why Is Lil Durk In The Studio With A Money Phone-Booth?

Lil Durk is one of the most interesting young rappers that I have ever seen. He has survived so much trauma that most people can’t believe he is still here. But, here he still is! And I can appreciate that! There are certain things about him that I’m not cool with, but that’s the lifestyle that he and his Chicago Homies have come to embrace. Now, I know that he has stated publicly that he will no longer deface the names of the dead, but he still stunting on the living!

And honestly, I am not mad at him! A recent post he made on Instagram gave me the feels. He was in his element bussin down some raps and having fun with his money. New rappers like putting the money to the head and showing it off that way, but I’m not really sure why Durk is doing that in the studio. Like what are you going to do with the money in the studio? Is there a stripper somewhere? Is there like a vending machine that takes $100 bills? Is there a weed man nearby that only accepts bulk buys of that sticky icky icky? Maybe there is a Bugatti dealer that pulls up with a car that you can pay cash for! I don’t know! Nevertheless, he has in his hand more money than I have ever made in my life! No disrespect to my bosses at AllHipHop, but damn can I get a raise?!

There is this conversation around the rhyme that he’s kicking kicking kicking! Listen to it and let me know what you think about it! I happen to think it’s good! Some people have said it’s the same old same old!