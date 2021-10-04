Lil Durk’s “Top 50 Rappers Of All Time” List Is Missing Some Key People – Emcees!

Lil Durk’s “Top 50 Rappers Of All Time” list is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Now that I got that out, let me backtrack a little bit and we can all have a little laugh. First of all, what world does this young man live in and who are his parents? Second of all who are his friends? Thirdly, does he really believe this or is this just a ploy to drum up attention to the tour? I know Durk and Lil Baby are touring in an effort to get it lit all across the country. In young worlds, there’s quite a bit of conversation around this..not sure of rap scholars will even pay it any mind.

Now that I have gotten my first initial thoughts out, I looked at the list. I see true legends in Hip-Hop like J. Cole, Future, Gucci Mane, Nipsey Hussle, Drake, and even Meek Mill. There are quite a few others definitely warrant a nod in the modern era, but the list generally speaks volumes to Durk’s youth. He clearly has no OG‘s in his life to give him some education on the total scope of rap. Durk is 28. He looks young but he’s not THAT young. I think he could have mentioned a few OGs (Jay-Z, Kanye West?) unless this was some sort of press/attention ploy. I dunno. 🤷🏾‍♂️

It’s clearly weird since…some are really, really wack. Wack Wack.

PEEP THE LIST!